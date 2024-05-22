 Skip to content

Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and more

The latest scores and tee times from the world of golf including the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, LIV Golf League and major championships - watch the best golf every week on Sky Sports

Wednesday 22 May 2024 11:31, UK

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 18: Scottie Scheffler (USA) looks on after teeing off at the fifth hole during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
Image: Scottie Scheffler returns to the PGA Tour field at the Charles Schwab Challenge after an eventful week at the PGA Championship

Stay up to date with the latest scores and tee times from around the world of golf with our leaderboards below.

This week's leaderboards

After Xander Schauffele's historic maiden major victory at the PGA Championship, the PGA Tour continues this week with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Though Schauffele nor Rory McIlroy are among the field, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is set to feature despite an eventful week at Valhalla, which saw him arrested on the Friday.

Scottie Scheffler was detained by police near Valhalla Golf Club ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship.

Watch all four days of the Charles Schwab Challenge, live on Sky Sports Golf, starting from 5pm on Thursday and Friday, with coverage starting at the slightly earlier time of 4.30pm over the weekend.

You can also watch the DP World Tour's Soudal Open, live on Sky Sports Golf from midday across Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 11.30am on Sunday.

Elsewhere, there's Ladies European Tour action at the Jabra Ladies Open this week ahead of the second women's major of the year, the US Open in Pennsylvania from May 30-June 2.

    Last week's leaderboards

    What has happened in the majors so far in 2024?

    Highlights from the final round of The Masters as Scottie Scheffler claimed the Green Jacket at Augusta National for the second time in three years

    Scottie Scheffler won The Masters, with a four-shot victory over Ludvig Åberg at Augusta National earning the world No 1 his second Green Jacket in three years.

    At the PGA Championship in May, Xander Schauffele secured a maiden major victory, his dramatic one-shot win over Bryson DeChambeau creating golfing history as his 21-under score set a new 72-hole record in men's majors.

    Xander Schauffele claimed a maiden major with a birdie on the final hole of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

    Nelly Korda claimed the first women's major of the year, with victory at The Chevron Championship securing the American her fifth LPGA Tour triumph in a row, matching the records of Annika Sorenstam (2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978).

    Highlights from day four of the The Chevron Championship in Texas as Korda claimed her second major title

    Watch every men's and women's major live on Sky Sports in 2024 or stream with NOW.

    The next men's major is the US Open, at Pinehurst in North Carolina, from June 13-16, while the second women's major of the year is the US Open in Pennsylvania from May 30-June 2.

    Men's majors in 2024

    Women's majors in 2024

    • Chevron Championship - April 18-21 (Winner: Nelly Korda)
    • US Women's Open - May 30-June 2
    • KPMG Women's PGA Championship - June 20-23
    • Evian Championship - July 11-14
    • AIG Women's Open - August 22-25

