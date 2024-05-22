Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and more

The latest scores and tee times from the world of golf including the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, LIV Golf League and major championships - watch the best golf every week on Sky Sports
Wednesday 22 May 2024 11:31, UK
Stay up to date with the latest scores and tee times from around the world of golf with our leaderboards below.
After Xander Schauffele's historic maiden major victory at the PGA Championship, the PGA Tour continues this week with the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Though Schauffele nor Rory McIlroy are among the field, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is set to feature despite an eventful week at Valhalla, which saw him arrested on the Friday.
Watch all four days of the Charles Schwab Challenge, live on Sky Sports Golf, starting from 5pm on Thursday and Friday, with coverage starting at the slightly earlier time of 4.30pm over the weekend.
You can also watch the DP World Tour's Soudal Open, live on Sky Sports Golf from midday across Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 11.30am on Sunday.
Elsewhere, there's Ladies European Tour action at the Jabra Ladies Open this week ahead of the second women's major of the year, the US Open in Pennsylvania from May 30-June 2.
Scottie Scheffler won The Masters, with a four-shot victory over Ludvig Åberg at Augusta National earning the world No 1 his second Green Jacket in three years.
At the PGA Championship in May, Xander Schauffele secured a maiden major victory, his dramatic one-shot win over Bryson DeChambeau creating golfing history as his 21-under score set a new 72-hole record in men's majors.
Nelly Korda claimed the first women's major of the year, with victory at The Chevron Championship securing the American her fifth LPGA Tour triumph in a row, matching the records of Annika Sorenstam (2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978).
Watch every men's and women's major live on Sky Sports in 2024 or stream with NOW.
The next men's major is the US Open, at Pinehurst in North Carolina, from June 13-16, while the second women's major of the year is the US Open in Pennsylvania from May 30-June 2.
