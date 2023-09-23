Solheim Cup: Can Europe complete historic threepeat over Team USA? Sunday storylines to follow

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day two of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain The best of the action from day two of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain

Can Team Europe complete the historic threepeat over Team USA? Who could be the hero for Suzann Pettersen's side? We look at five potential storylines to follow in the Sunday singles, live on Sky Sports Golf...

Will Europe complete unlikely comeback?

It has been quite the week for Europe's Solheim Cup team, who arrived as pre-tournament favourites for a historic threepeat before receiving the reality check of being swept 4-0 in the opening session.

Few could have anticipated what was to follow when Europe were trailing in three of the four matches later that afternoon, although they dug deep to claim three points in the fourballs and halve the deficit over USA.

Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant complete an epic fightback from Team Europe in the fourballs as captain Suzann Pettersen praises the efforts of her team

Europe continued to fight back and claimed a share of the spoils in the Saturday foursomes, before a stunning display in the afternoon session leaves them unexpectedly locked 8-8 with Stacy Lewis' team heading into the Sunday singles.

Only one team in Solheim Cup history has been swept in a session and gone on to lift the trophy, Team USA in 2002 after losing 4-0 in the Saturday fourballs, although Europe now have the opportunity to do that themselves for the first time.

Catriona Matthew discusses how Team Europe should approach the final day of the Solheim Cup and gives her prediction for who will claim the ultimate prize

Sunday's Solheim Cup singles 1010 Linn Grant v Megan Khang 1022 Leona Maguire v Rose Zhang 1034 Charley Hull v Danielle Kang 1046 Anna Nordqvist v Jennifer Kupcho 1058 Georgia Hall v Andrea Lee 1110 Gemma Dryburgh v Cheyenne Knight 1122 Celine Boutier v Angel Yin 1134 Caroline Hedwall v Ally Ewing 1146 Madelene Sagstrom v Lilia Vu 1158 Maja Stark v Allisen Corpuz 1210 Carlota Ciganda v Nelly Korda 1222 Emily Pedersen v Lexi Thompson

Can Europe's high standards continue?

Europe enjoyed a birdie barrage on their way to a momentum-swinging session in the Saturday fourballs, with former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley impressed with the standard of play.

"This is phenomenal golf by Europe," McGinley told Sky Sports. "This isn't America imploding in anyway, this is just brilliant golf from Europe. This is was no fluke here and we've got to keep this up. European players are absolutely flying."

Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant impressed to claim a 2&1 victory in the Saturday fourballs over Danielle Kang and Lilia Vu

Europe have won eight of the last 12 points on offer and require 6.5 points on the final day to complete a third consecutive victory, or six points to retain the trophy, with Pettersen delighted by the position they have put themselves in.

"I'm out of words, but we have to remember, we're not there," Pettersen said. "There's still 12 points up for grabs tomorrow, but we made quite a comeback, now we're tied, and we just put that in fifth gear and keep going. It's only in the Solheim Cup you see this level of golf - the desire, the passion, the putts made and the shots hit."

Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen praises the spirit of her team as they cut the lead of Team USA to just two points, after going down 4-0 following the first round

Will fatigue be a factor?

Leona Maguire played every session during her Solheim Cup debut in 2021 and is having to repeat her role this time around, with the Irishwoman one of three players who will end up playing all five matches.

Swedish rookie Linn Grant and Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen will also be playing five matches, with Pedersen having a different partner for every session so far this week on her way to earning 2.5 points.

Linn Grant was in sensational form as she made her seventh birdie in 11 holes to put her and Carlota Ciganda 1up again over Danielle Kang and LIlia Vu

The physical challenge of Finca Cortesin left USA captain Stacy Lewis saying pre-tournament that she would not expect of her any players to feature in all five sessions, with Lewis sticking to her word as all 12 have sat out at least one match.

Lewis sat the likes of US Women's Open winner Allisen Corpuz and Lexi Thompson out of Saturday's fourballs, giving them extra time to prepare for the final day. Could that added freshness work in their advantage in the Sunday singles?

Can struggling names make a statement?

Caroline Hedwall responded be left out of the first three sessions by making a fast start in the Saturday fourballs, before losing 2up, while Charley Hull impressed in that session after sitting out of back-to-back matches for the first time since 2017.

Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen shows great reflexes on the eighth to dodge a Charley Hull approach shot

Hull had struggled on the opening day and was thrashed alongside Pedersen, although the way she bounced back can offer signs of encouragement for some of the other stars to have struggled.

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall's unbeaten foursomes partnership came to an abrupt end with defeats in successive days, with Boutier still without a point in this year's contest going into the final day.

Leona Maguire was the star but Charley Hull secures a par on the 15th hole to end a dominant contest from Team Europe and bring them within one point of USA

Boutier had been expected to be a key part of Europe's line-up this year, having impressed on the LPGA Tour and also enjoyed a major victory, while vice-captain Anna Nordqvist will also be looking to deliver a point after being beaten three times already this week.

Will Thompson finish eventful week on a high?

Lexi Thompson has already silenced many critics with her performances this week, although it could be one of her errors that is considered a turning point should Europe go on to lift the trophy.

Thompson arrived without a top-10 on the LPGA Tour all season but won both foursomes matches in her sixth Solheim Cup start, partnering Megan Khang on Friday and Vu on Saturday, while USA's advantage would have been bigger had it not been for what happened in the Friday fourballs.

The 28-year-old was just short of the final green in two and in prime position to at least secure her and Vu a half-point for Team USA, only for Maguire to chip in from off the green for an unexpected birdie.

Team USA's Lexi Thompson had a moment to forget as she shanked her third shot at the 18th on day one of the Solheim Cup

Thompson, with the chance to chip-in to win, then made an untimely shank from the rough near the green and ultimately failed to match Maguire's birdie. That point for Europe reduced their deficit to two going into the second day, whereas the USA could have been three or even four points up had Thompson performed better on that hole.

The American goes out in the Sunday singles with a point to prove, knowing that a win out take her to three points for the week and would match her career-best Solheim Cup total. With Team USA containing five rookies, they'll want one of their stalwarts to deliver a singles point.

