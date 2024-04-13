The Masters 2024 tee times: Full pairings and UK start times from third round at Augusta National

Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler share the halfway lead; watch Featured Groups at The Masters on Saturday from 3pm via the red button or log in to the Sky Sports app, with full coverage from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Golf
Saturday 13 April 2024 19:45, UK
Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 88th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs
1435 Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1445 Russell Henley, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
1455 Luke List, Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)
1505 Tom Kim (Kor), Jake Knapp
1515 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Adam Scott
1525 Jon Rahm (Esp), Grayson Murray
1535 Chris Kirk, Tony Finau
1545 Keegan Bradley, JT Poston
1555 Camilo Villegas (Col), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1605 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1625 Phil Mickelson, Sahith Theegala
1635 Adam Hadwin (Can), Jason Day (Aus)
1645 Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh (Fij)
1655 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Will Zalatoris
1705 Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1715 Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (x)
1725 Corey Conners (Can), Harris English
1735 Brook Koepka, Taylor Moore
1745 Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1755 Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole
1815 Sepp Straka (Aut), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1825 Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover
1835 Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed
1845 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1855 Danny Willett (Eng), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1905 Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1915 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
1925 Cameron Davis (Aus), Collin Morikawa
1935 Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1945 Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau
