 Skip to content

The Masters 2024 tee times: Full pairings and UK start times from third round at Augusta National

Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler share the halfway lead; watch Featured Groups at The Masters on Saturday from 3pm via the red button or log in to the Sky Sports app, with full coverage from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Golf

By Ali Stafford at Augusta National

Saturday 13 April 2024 19:45, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch highlights from the second round of The Masters from Augusta National

Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 88th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

The Masters third round - follow live updates

USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs

Starting at Hole One

1435 Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1445 Russell Henley, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

Trending

1455 Luke List, Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)

Saturday's Featured Groups

1435 Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

1555 Rory McIlroy, Camilo Villegas

1745 Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton

1915 Ludvig Åberg, Matthieu Pavon

1505 Tom Kim (Kor), Jake Knapp

Also See:

1515 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Adam Scott

1525 Jon Rahm (Esp), Grayson Murray

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Jon Rahm claimed he was relieved to make the cut at The Masters after fighting his swing during the second round to post a four-over-par and suggested the set-up at the Augusta National was very difficult

1535 Chris Kirk, Tony Finau

1545 Keegan Bradley, JT Poston

1555 Camilo Villegas (Col), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch highlights from the second round of The Masters from Augusta National

1605 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1625 Phil Mickelson, Sahith Theegala

1635 Adam Hadwin (Can), Jason Day (Aus)

1645 Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh (Fij)

The Masters - Live

Saturday 13th April 7:30pm

1655 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Will Zalatoris

1705 Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1715 Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (x)

1725 Corey Conners (Can), Harris English

1735 Brook Koepka, Taylor Moore

Brooks Koepka waves after making a putt on the second hole during second round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Friday, April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Image: Brooks Koepka heads into the weekend on two over after back-to-back 73s

1745 Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1755 Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole

1815 Sepp Straka (Aut), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1825 Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover

1835 Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed

The Masters - Live

Saturday 13th April 3:00pm

1845 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1855 Danny Willett (Eng), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1905 Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1915 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

1925 Cameron Davis (Aus), Collin Morikawa

1935 Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Scottie Scheffler shot a level-par 72 in tough conditions during round two of The Masters at Augusta National and finds himself tied for the lead heading in to Saturday

1945 Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau

Watch The Masters throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports! Watch Featured Groups at The Masters on Saturday from 3pm via the red button or log in to the Sky Sports app, with full coverage from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW

NOW TV image

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

Golf Now logo.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

location

Enter Course, City, or Postal Code

Golf Now logo.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

location

Enter Course, City, or Postal Code

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, The Masters and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports