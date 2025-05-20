Sergio Garcia set to miss US Open for first time this century in further setback for his Ryder Cup qualification hopes
Sergio Garcia has appeared in every US Open since 2000 but failed to progress through a Final Qualifying event in Dallas; Europe's record Ryder Cup points scorer struggling for form in push to feature for Team Europe at Bethpage Black
Tuesday 20 May 2025 07:44, UK
Sergio Garcia will miss out on appearing at the US Open for the first time this century after failing to progress through a Final Qualifying event in Texas on Monday.
The former Masters champion bogeyed his final hole in 36-hole qualifying at Bent Tree Country Club to finish on six under, costing him a spot in a 7-for-1 play-off for the last of seven spots up for grabs.
Spaniard carded rounds of 65 and 71 to fall short of his bid to earn a spot at the third major of the year, live from June 12-15 on Sky Sports, with Garcia now set to be absent from the US Open field for the first time since 1999.
Garcia's failure to qualify is a further setback in his hopes of featuring in Europe's Ryder Cup side this September, with the Spaniard having limited opportunities to earn qualification points due to him competing in the LIV Golf League.
The 45-year-old has failed to build on a positive start to the season, failing to make the weekend at The Masters before finishing tied-67th at the PGA Championship - ending a run of seven consecutive missed cuts there, with Garcia admitting to a drop in form.
"At the moment, it's unknown," Garcia told Sky Sports after his final-round 69 on Sunday at Quail Hollow. "Some good things and some terrible things.
"I definitely need to keep working on it and improve it to make sure that I give Luke a chance of having me in New York. Some really nice things but then a couple of shots that make you want to puke a little bit."
Garcia posted top-six finishes in three of his first five LIV Golf League starts this season, including victory in Hong Kong in March, then adding a fourth-place finish at an International Series event on the Asian Tour, but has ended outside the top-40 in his two LIV Golf starts since The Masters.
Europe's record Ryder Cup points scorer has regularly discussed ambitions of making a record-equalling 11th appearance for Team Europe at Bethpage Black this September, but claims his current form would not currently make him a worthy pick.
"Obviously the way I'm playing, even if Luke [Donald] offered me a pick right now, I would tell him no," Garcia told reporters after his final round at the PGA Championship. "So obviously I need to get better.
"I need to get more where I was just before the Masters. You know, just show myself and show everyone that my game is solid, and it can help Team Europe. It's as simple as that."
Who did progress through Final Qualifying?
Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen carded rounds of 66 and 65 to top the leaderboard on 11 under in Dallas, with three-time PGA Tour winner James Hahn and Adam Schenk a further stroke back in tied-second.
Amateurs Lance Simpson and Cameron Tankersley shared fourth spot with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, who plays on LIV Golf, with American Johnny Keefer the player to progress from the play-off.
LIV Golf's Cameron Tringale and compatriot Doug Ghim secured the two spots on the alternate list, with Eugenio Lopez Chacarra - winner of the Hero Indian Open earlier this season - among those to miss out.
Last year's Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati and Germany's Matti Schmid both joined Garcia in falling one shot short of the play-off, with Scott Piercy - who finished tied-second when the US Open was last held at Oakmont - Cameron Champ and Abraham Ancer also missing out.
Final Qualifying is held across 13 venues - 10 in America, one in Japan, one in Canada and one in the UK, with each course hosting a 36-hole event for players to try and secure their entry into next month's US Open.
Ryder Cup captain Edoardo Molinari was among eight to progress through Monday's qualifier at Walton Heath and three more earned their spots in the Japan event, while the final 10 qualifiers take place on June 2.
