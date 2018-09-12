R&A plans for £200m reinvestment as part of vision to grow golf

1:29 The R&A has released a video to share their vision for the future and how they plan to help grow the sport The R&A has released a video to share their vision for the future and how they plan to help grow the sport

The R&A has announced plans to reinvest £200 into developing golf over the next decade, as part of their ambition to ensure long-term success of the sport.

The governing body has set out its vision for the future by unveiling a new brand identity on Wednesday, as well as a "playbook" outlining its vision, purpose and values.

The changes are part of the R&A's work to modernise golf and change perceptions in the sport, with the new playbook setting out their purpose to make the game more accessible, more appealing and more inclusive.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said, "Our new brand brings together everything we have done over the last three years on ways to modernise golf and take the sport forward.

"We listened to our partners and the organisations and individuals we serve to help us determine what we should seek to achieve as custodians of golf.

Building a strong future for the game of golf 👉 https://t.co/K8fMPEGozV ⛳ pic.twitter.com/9daHJzwldP — The R&A (@RandA) September 12, 2018

"The message came through very clearly that we have a global role to play in leading the sport, while working collaboratively with our partners and international affiliated organisations to grow and nurture golf to ensure that it continues to thrive in 50 years' time."

The R&A is involved in a range of initiatives to broaden golf's appeal and address some of the challenges facing the sport, with the Rules of Golf modernised for 2019 and a new World Handicap System introduced.