Patrick Reed says Team USA are 'underdogs' for Ryder Cup

Patrick Reed believes Team USA are "underdogs" for this month's Ryder Cup against Europe as they seek to end their miserable overseas run in Paris.

The Masters champion forms part of a formidable American line-up, which boasts nine major winners, for the biennial matchplay event at Le Golf National, from September 28-30, live on Sky Sports Golf.

Reed, 28, part of a dominant winning side at Hazeltine last time around, has forged a strong partnership with fellow Texan Jordan Spieth since making his debut in a losing side at Gleneagles in 2014.

"We feel great and we can't wait to get over there and try to end the drought of not winning overseas," Reed said.

"I feel that kind of takes a little bit of pressure off us and puts more pressure on the European team because they're the ones that have had so much success overseas, that everyone thinks we're going to come in and they're going to win the Cup again.

Jim Furyk's Team USA will bid to defend their title at Le Golf National

"So we're going to go in and feel like we're the underdogs and try to play the best that we can."

The Americans are targeting their first victory on European soil since a 15-13 victory at The Belfry in 1993, while victory later this month will be only their third since the competition was extended to include players from Europe in 1979.

Victory two years ago for Davis Love III's side ended a run of three straight defeats and Team USA are widely seen as favourites, despite Justin Rose becoming the new world No 1 last weekend.

Having us in control of the Cup right now means we have the confidence in ourselves Patrick Reed

Despite playing down expectations Reed says the holders will travel in upbeat fashion, especially with the inclusion of experienced duo Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson and fellow captain's picks Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

"I think the biggest thing is we finally got a taste of victory," Reed said of the win at Hazeltine.

"Having us in control of the Cup right now means we have the confidence in ourselves. We've won, we feel great and the guys on the team are playing really well.

"To bring the dynamic of having Tiger and Phil back on the team, and two rookies on the team in Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau who have been playing really stellar golf throughout the year, it just feels like we have a lot of confidence in our guys."

Reed, who secured his place on the team by finishing in fourth place on the US' points list, says he is relishing the opportunity to represent his country once again.

The American will hope to head to France in the perfect manner by winning the PGA Tour season-ending Tour Championship as any one of the remaining 30 players bid for the $10m jackpot, live on Sky Sports Golf from September 20-23.

