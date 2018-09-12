WATCH: Tony Finau's Ryder Cup selection celebration dance

0:48 Tony Finau performed a traditional Samoan dance to celebrate his Ryder Cup selection (video via @tonyfinaugolf on Twitter) Tony Finau performed a traditional Samoan dance to celebrate his Ryder Cup selection (video via @tonyfinaugolf on Twitter)

Tony Finau celebrated his Ryder Cup selection in style with some of his finest Samoan dance moves!

The 28-year-old was named in Jim Furyk's team on Tuesday, joining Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods as wildcard picks for the Ryder Cup, live on Sky Sports at the end of the month.

Finau is of Samoan and Tongan heritage and decided to celebrate his Ryder Cup selection at an event in aid of the Tony Finau Foundation.

In a video posted on social media, Finau wrote: "A day you make the @RyderCupUSA team is a day you feel like dancing!"

Countdown to the Ryder Cup Live on

Finau has not managed a victory on the PGA Tour since his maiden title in Puerto Rico in 2016 but has been one of the most consistent golfers this season, registering top-10 finishes in three of the four major championships.

Click on the video above to watch Tony Finau's traditional Samoan dance!