Tiger Woods three ahead of Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose after Tour Championship third round

Tiger Woods carded a 65 third round at the Tour Championship

Tiger Woods will take a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and world No 1 Justin Rose into the final round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta as he seeks to end his five-year victory drought.

Woods, a two-time winner of the tournament, carded six birdies in his opening seven holes during his third round, opening up a five-shot lead at one stage.

He eventually cooled off for a five-under 65 and a three-shot lead over McIlroy, who fired a four-under 66, and Justin Rose, who carded a 68, at the East Lake Golf Course.

Woods, the 14-time major winner, has the 54-hole lead for the first time since his last victory in 2013 at the Bridgestone Invitational.

Rory McIlroy will partner Tiger Woods in the final round

He has never lost an official tournament when leading by more than two shots and has won 54 of the 57 PGA Tour events in which he has held the 54-hole lead.

Sunday will be the first ever time Woods and McIlroy play in the final group on the PGA Tour.

