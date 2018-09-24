Tee Time Tips: Nick Dougherty hosts Ryder Cup special on Sky Sports

Nick Dougherty shares more golfing advice and offers ways to develop your skills in a Ryder Cup special episode of Tee Time Tips.

Ahead of the 42nd Ryder Cup this week in Paris, Dougherty headed to Le Golf National to take on the course and answer as many of your golfing queries as possible in a 15-minute show.

Dougherty has already helped thousands of amateurs improve the quality of golf through his popular Instagram series, with this latest show following on from similar extended programmes during The Open and the Women's British Open.

Dougherty will be part of Sky Sports' expert team at Le Golf National

The latest show, containing guest appearances from Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter and European captain Thomas Bjorn, tackles a range of golfing issues and aims to help you have more success on the golf course.

Tee Time Tips' Ryder Cup edition launches on Monday from 1.30pm on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel, with the programme repeated several times during tournament week.

Nick Dougherty's Ryder Cup Tips Live on

TV times (all on Sky Sports Ryder Cup)

Monday - 1.30pm

Tuesday - 5pm and 7.30pm

Wednesday - 5.30am and 10.30pm

Nick Dougherty's Ryder Cup Tips Live on

Thursday - 2am and 7.30pm

Friday - 9.30pm

Saturday - 1am and 9.30pm

Sunday - 9am

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.