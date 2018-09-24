Tiger Woods in numbers: Key stats from Tour Championship victory

After Tiger Woods completed a remarkable season with victory at the Tour Championship, we look back at the numbers behind the former world No 1's landmark win.

ONE

Woods' victory at the Tour Championship was his only title of the 2017-18 season and his first since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

TWO

A one-over 71 on the final day of the Tour Championship gave Woods a two-shot victory over nearest challenger Billy Horschel.

THREE

The former world No 1 becomes the first three-time champion of the Tour Championship. Woods also won at East Lake in 2007, having won at Champions Golf Club in 1999.

Woods finished the week on 11 under

FOUR

Woods finished fourth in the PGA Tour's season stats for scrambling, saving par 64.64 per cent of the time when missing a green in regulation. Webb Simpson, Johnson Wagner and Louis Oosthuizen were the only three to have a better average.

FIVE

There were five years - or 1,876 days - between Woods' last victory in 2013 and his one in Atlanta, ending the longest winless run of his career.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer Live on

SIX

Six birdies in the first seven holes of his third round helped Woods to a five-under 65, opening up a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy heading in to Sunday.

SEVEN

Woods' victory was one of seven top-10s during the season, including runner-up finishes at the Valspar Championship and PGA Championship.

Woods was playing in the Tour Championship for the first time since 2013

EIGHT

A total earning of $5,443,841 leaves Woods eighth on the 2017-18 money list, with only Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson and Tony Finau picking up more.

THIRTEEN

Woods' latest victory lifts him to world No 13, his highest world ranking since September 2014.

EIGHTEEN

Eighteen starts in 2018 is more than his previous full season in 2013 and the most PGA Tour starts in a calendar year for Woods since 2012.

EIGHTY

Victory at the Tour Championship takes Woods to 80 PGA Tour titles and just two short of matching Sam Snead's all-time record of 82.

Woods will make his eighth Ryder Cup appearance this week at Le Golf National

643

Woods was outside the world's top 1,000 less than a year ago and started 2018 in 656th position, 643 places lower than his current world ranking.

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.