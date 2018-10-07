Brandt Snedeker takes three-shot lead into Safeway Open final round

Brandt Snedeker leads by three at the Safeway Open entering the final day

Brandt Snedeker's 10th PGA Tour win is in his sights as he will take a three-shot lead into the final day of the Safeway Open.

The American shot a three-under 69 in testing conditions on day three, to take a strong lead entering the final day of competition.

Round one leader Sepp Straka suffered after going six-over and plummeting down into joint 61st position on the board.

Snedeker dropped shots on the seventh and 13th, but picked up five, including three consecutive birdies before reaching the clubhouse.

Tipped as a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup but overlooked, the 37-year-old has nine PGA Tour wins under his belt since his first card in 2007.

Kevin Tway of the US recorded a spotless 68 on Saturday to put him in second, while South Korean Sung-jae Im hit a 69 to sit four off the pace in third.

Martin Laird was the highest-placed Briton, who remained tied 15th after going round one under.

The Scotsman sits eight shots off the lead in a group of nine including Ryder Cup team member Phil Mickelson, who was picked for the US' ill-fated team by captain Jim Furyk.