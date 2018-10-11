Sky Sports British Masters: Tommy Fleetwood catches Francesco Molinari off-guard at Sky Zone

1:18 Tommy Fleetwood catches Francesco Molinari off-guard with a personal question during a live Masterclass at Walton Heath Tommy Fleetwood catches Francesco Molinari off-guard with a personal question during a live Masterclass at Walton Heath

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari reunited their Ryder Cup winning partnership at the Sky Sports British Masters and the pair were in jovial mood.

'Moliwood' as the duo have become known since their heroics at Le Golf National last month were the headline acts in a masterclass at the Sky Zone.

After completing his media obligations, Fleetwood made his way into the crowd to watch his European team-mate first go under the watchful eye of Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty.

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari share a selfie at the British Masters

As Molinari fielded questions over his magnificent summer of golf, which included a maiden major title at The Open, a familiar face caught his team-mate by surprise, asking "Why don't you call me anymore?!"

Were the cracks appearing in their friendship?

All seemed to be forgotten when Fleetwood joined his good friend on stage and Molinari was in no doubt that putting was the Englishman's greatest strength - aside from his full head of hair.

