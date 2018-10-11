British Masters: Vote for the pin position on the 17th for the final round

Once again, we are giving you the chance to select the pin position on a par-three during the final round of the Sky Sports British Masters.

Tournament host Justin Rose and two former hosts Lee Westwood and Luke Donald have selected their preferred options for Sunday's pin at the 17th hole - a tricky 206-yard par three with a long carry over the heather, while two bunkers guard the front left and right edges of a deep green that slopes away from the tee.

The 17th hole at Walton Heath is a demanding par-three

Rose has chosen a pin position at the very back of the green which brings a run-off area into play if anyone goes long, while Westwood prefers a front-left location close to the trap on the left.

2016 host Donald has arguably opted for the toughest location on the far right of the green, directly over the front-right bunker and a real tester if the hole plays to its full length.

Watch the video above to see the three European Tour stars describe their pin positions, and then simply pick your favourite and the most popular will be used on Saturday.

