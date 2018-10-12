Paul Casey one shot off halfway lead at CIMB Classic in Malaysia

Paul Casey is in contention at the CIMB Classic

Paul Casey fired a seven-under 65 to get within a shot of the lead at the halfway stage of the CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

On another day of low scoring at TPC Kuala Lumpur, Casey mixed six birdies with an eagle and a solitary bogey to get to 13 under for the tournament and into tied-third alongside India's Shubhankar Sharma.

Casey's playing partner Marc Leishman posted a bogey-free 62 to share the lead alongside Gary Woodland, who equalled the course record by carding 11 birdies in a second-round 61.

Woodland is chasing a second victory of 2018

"Scores are low and my thoughts this week were that you're probably going to need to be around 20 under par or lower to have a chance of winning this, so I was just trying to get as deep into red (figures) as I could," Casey told the PGA Tour website.

"The last two days are great, I've made a lot of birdies and feeling good."

Casey, playing in his first event since featuring in Europe's Ryder Cup win at Le Golf National, was one under after eight holes but made his move by following a hat-trick of birdies around the turn with an eagle at the par-five third and another gain at the next.

Woodland matched the 61 that Justin Thomas shot on his way to winning the event in 2015, while first-round leader Bronson Burgoon sits two off the lead alongside Austin Cook and Scott Piercy.

Thomas is one of five players sharing 15th spot

There is no cut in the 78-player field this week, with two-time Kuala Lumpur winner Thomas five off the pace after a three-under 69 and defending champion Pat Perez nine strokes back.

