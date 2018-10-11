WATCH: Danny Lee's Malaysia ace in CIMB Classic

0:29 Danny Lee fired the first hole-in-one of the PGA Tour season during the opening round of the CIMB Classic Danny Lee fired the first hole-in-one of the PGA Tour season during the opening round of the CIMB Classic

The 28-year-old New Zealander delighted the crowd at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, which is staging the second event of the new campaign, when he aced the 140-yard fourth hole.

Lee struck his tee shot straight at the pin on the uphill par-three and his ball landed around eight feet short of the hole before rolling in.

He followed that up with four birdies and one bogey over the next six holes to move to five under, but he came unstuck at the par-four 14th where he ran up a quadruple-bogey before recovering with birdies at the final two holes.

That left Lee, who finished in a tie for seventh in last year's CIMB Classic, with a three-under 69 and in joint-26th place, six shots behind the early pace-setter Bronson Burgoon.

