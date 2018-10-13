Marc Leishman in three-way share of CIMB Classic lead as Paul Casey loses ground

Marc Leishman picked up four shots over his opening three holes

Marc Leishman and Gary Woodland maintained their position at the top of the CIMB Classic leaderboard heading into the final round as they were joined by India's Shubhankar Sharma in a three-way share of the lead.

Leishman picked up six shots over his opening seven holes in a blistering start to his third round at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia but after he added a further gain at the 10th, two bogeys on his back nine saw him finish with a five-under 67.

Woodland followed his course-record-equalling 11-under-par 61 on Friday with a battling 67 of his own while Sharma, seeking a first PGA Tour title, dropped just one stroke to finish with a 66 and move to nineteen-under par.

Shubhankar Sharma (right) has already won in Malaysia this season

"Happy with the round, gave myself a good chance tomorrow, so hopefully I can be hot like I was that first 10 holes today," Leishman said.

Sharma, who has already won in Malaysia this season with victory at the Maybank Championship in February, was forced to settle with a par at the par-five 18th along with Leishman, but Woodland narrowly missed out on a closing eagle as he joined the 19-under-par mark.

The leading trio are two clear of Louis Oosthuizen after the 2010 Open champion fired a seven-under 65 to move alongside first-round leader Bronson Burgoon, while Stewart Cink moved into contention with a flawless 63 to sit four off the lead.

Paul Casey is playing his first event since the Ryder Cup

But Paul Casey lost ground as the Englishman dropped 10 places following a one-under 71 in good scoring conditions, after bogeys at the 11th and 15th.

Justin Thomas, aiming to win the event for the third time in four years, is seven shots off the lead after a hitting a second straight 69 as the American mixed five birdies with two bogeys.

