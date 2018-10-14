Marc Leishman wins CIMB Classic in Malaysia by five shots

0:57 Marc Leishman says he wants to try an add another title before the end of the year after winning his fourth PGA Tour title with victory at the CIMB Classic. Marc Leishman says he wants to try an add another title before the end of the year after winning his fourth PGA Tour title with victory at the CIMB Classic.

Marc Leishman secured victory at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia as a final round seven-under 65 saw him equal the tournament course record.

CIMB Classic final leaderboard CIMB Classic

The Australian, part of a three-way overnight share of the lead, maintained his impressive showing at TPC Kuala Lumpur West Course to match Justin Thomas' 26-under total in 2015.

Leishman finished five clear of Emiliano Grillo and American duo Chesson Hadley and Bronson Burgoon with two-time winner Thomas in a share of fifth spot after an eight-under 64.

Marc Leishman won his fourth PGA Tour title in Malaysia

The 34-year-old took control in Malaysia with four straight birdies inside his opening five holes before he finished his front nine with a long-range birdie on the ninth to hit the turn in 31.

Leishman then added further gains on the 10th and 16th, sandwiched by his only dropped shot of the day at the 13th, before he celebrated his fourth PGA Tour career win in style with a birdie in front of the 18th grandstand.

Leishman pumps his fist in celebration on the 18th green after a closing birdie

Grillo and Hadley both shot matching six-under 66s to gain five places on the leaderboard and join first-round leader Burgoon, who mixed five birdies with one bogey in a final round 68.

Two-time former champion Thomas finished strongly, with his highlight an eagle three at the par-five fifth, to finish in a share of fifth alongside Louis Oosthuizen, Gary Woodland, Charles Howell III Abraham Ancer.

Justin Thomas equalled the low round of the day with an eight-under 64

Shubhankar Sharma, who shared the overnight lead with Leishman and Woodland, struggled to a level-par 72 to finish at 19-under while Paul Casey finished in a share for 13th after a four-under 68.

The next stop on the PGA Tour is The CJ Cup with live coverage on Sky Sports Golf starting on Thursday from 3am.