British Masters: Much more to come from 'relaxed' Eddie Pepperell

Eddie Pepperell is starting to believe he belongs at the top of the game

Andrew Coltart reflects on a successful week at Walton Heath and whether we can expect more from Eddie Pepperell after his two-shot win at the Sky Sports British Masters...

Eddie was incredible. It's the first time anybody has led from start to finish this year, which says a lot. To go out there and do battle, lead out there and hold off the field in really trying and testing conditions says a lot about him, his development, where he's come from and where he's going too.

It was freezing cold. The mist soaked into your bones all day.

The mitts [he was given by his Mum on the 10th] were needed and desperately wanted by all the players and having put them on he stood over his second shot at 10, I heard the cheers from the group in front as he holed it. That almost got him one hand on the trophy.

Eddie doesn't conform to the stereotype of high-end sportsmen. He's a genuine, honest bloke who you would bump into in the street, he would go for a drink, relax, chill out.

He doesn't work very, very hard on his golf game but he's got a marvellous sense of humour, he's intelligent, articulate. He's very relaxed and obviously very talented.

With two wins and a top-10 finish in The Open, he's just starting to believe he belongs out here.

He's had his struggles, in 2016 he was at a pretty low point in his career but with those two wins and just missing out a Ryder Cup spot, and seeing what that Ryder Cup team went on to do, has inspired Eddie

There's no doubt we will see some major things happening for him in the next few years.

On Justin Rose as tournament host

Justin Rose was tournament host at Walton Heath

It's been a tremendous year for Justin and fair play to him for taking this on. There's an awful lot that he's got to do on the side that people don't realise.

Normally its just 18 holes and practice but as host there's an awful lot of time that he's got to give to the media and everyone else.

He's been a fantastic host. The golf course was a fantastic venue and everything just came together to make it a wonderful event.