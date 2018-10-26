Rory McIlroy goes into water twice to card triple-bogey at WGC-HSBC
By Ali Stafford
Rory McIlroy saw his hopes of WGC-HSBC Champions victory all-but ended after a nightmare start to his second round in Shanghai.
The four-time major champion was eight strokes adrift of early pacesetter Patrick Reed after a level-par 72 on Thursday, only to slip further down the leaderboard with an opening-hole bogey on Friday morning.
Things went from bad to worse for McIlroy at the par-five second, where he found the middle of the fairway with his drive but then pitched his second long of the green and into the hazard.
McIlroy had to take a penalty drop before undercooking his attempted chip up the slope - his fourth shot - and seeing his ball roll back down into the water.
The Northern Irishman eventually found the putting surface with his sixth shot, but then took two attempts from inside 10 feet to rack up an ugly triple-bogey eight.
