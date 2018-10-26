Rory McIlroy goes into water twice to card triple-bogey at WGC-HSBC

Rory McIlroy saw his hopes of WGC-HSBC Champions victory all-but ended after a nightmare start to his second round in Shanghai.

The four-time major champion was eight strokes adrift of early pacesetter Patrick Reed after a level-par 72 on Thursday, only to slip further down the leaderboard with an opening-hole bogey on Friday morning.

McIlroy also double-bogeyed the eighth to reach the turn in 42

Things went from bad to worse for McIlroy at the par-five second, where he found the middle of the fairway with his drive but then pitched his second long of the green and into the hazard.

McIlroy had to take a penalty drop before undercooking his attempted chip up the slope - his fourth shot - and seeing his ball roll back down into the water.

McIlroy was chasing a maiden victory at the WGC-HSBC Champions

The Northern Irishman eventually found the putting surface with his sixth shot, but then took two attempts from inside 10 feet to rack up an ugly triple-bogey eight.

