Alex Noren repeats monster Ryder Cup putt at WGC-HSBC Champions

Last Updated: 26/10/18 8:25am
Alex Noren replicated his iconic Ryder Cup putt by holing an even longer effort at the WGC-HSBC Champions.
Alex Noren replicated his iconic Ryder Cup putt by holing an even longer effort during the second round of the WGC-HSBC Champions.

The Swede made his Ryder Cup debut earlier this month, where he memorably holed a 40-foot birdie on the final hole to defeat Bryson DeChambeau and claim Europe's final point in a 17.5-10.5 victory.

Noren was left with a lengthier test during the World Golf Championship in Shanghai, where he started his back nine on Friday with successive birdies before hitting his tee shot at the par-three 12th to the far side of the putting surface.

Left nearly 70 feet from the flag and seemingly with a difficult two-putt to avoid dropping a shot, Noren had other ideas as he judged his effort perfectly for an unlikely birdie.

Which of Noren's monster putts was better? Click on the video above and judge for yourself!

