Ryder Cup: Which rookie was most impressive at Le Golf National?

The 42nd Ryder Cup featured some world-class golf and some memorable moments, but which of the rookies made the biggest impact at Le Golf National?

Thomas Bjorn's side regained the trophy in emphatic fashion, thrashing Team USA 17.5-10.5 to register a sixth consecutive home victory in the biennial event.

A narrow victory over Rory McIlroy gave Justin Thomas four points for the tournament and ensured he became Team USA's highest-scoring rookie of all-time, while Tony Finau won the opening match of the week and thrashed Fleetwood on the final day.

Thomas won three of his four matches alongside Jordan Spieth

Five of Bjorn's team were making their maiden appearance for Europe, with Tommy Fleetwood making history alongside Francesco Molinari by winning all four of their matches together.

Jon Rahm signed off his debut by defeating Tiger Woods in the singles and Alex Noren claimed Europe's final point by beating fellow rookie Bryson DeChambeau in the final match, while Tyrrell Hatton won alongside Paul Casey in the Saturday fourballs.

Which of the rookies looked the most impressive? Rank the debutants in order of how you think they have performed this week.