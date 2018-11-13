Groups and tee times for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Last Updated: 13/11/18 5:10pm
Pairings and starting times for the first round of the DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf ...
Players GB and Ire unless stated, all times GMT:
0340 Robert Rock, Matthew Southgate
0350 Hideto Tanihara (Jpn), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)
0400 Lee Slattery, Darren Fichardt (Rsa)
0410 Joost Luiten (Ned), Dean Burmester (Rsa)
0420 Aaron Rai, Paul Dunne
0430 Danny Willett, Chris Paisley
0440 Sam Horsfield, Martin Kaymer (Ger)
0450 Tom Lewis, Marcus Kinhult (Swe)
0500 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Ashun Wu (Chn)
0510 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Jordan Smith
0525 Shane Lowry, Benjamin Hebert (Fra)
0535 Mikko Korhonen (Fij), Henrik Stenson (Swe)
0545 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)
0555 Branden Grace (Rsa), Ian Poulter
0605 Andrea Pavan (Ita), Ross Fisher
0615 Thomas Detry (Bel), Andy Sullivan
0625 Chris Wood, Alexander Levy (Fra)
0635 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)
0645 Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Jorge Campillo (Spa)
0655 Brandon Stone (Rsa), Matthew Fitzpatrick
0710 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
0720 Matt Wallace, Alexander Bjork (Swe)
0730 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Lee Westwood
0740 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Russell Knox
0750 Jon Rahm (Spa), Tyrrell Hatton
0800 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Eddie Pepperell
0810 Haotong Li (Chn), Alex Noren (Swe)
0820 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Rory McIlroy
0830 Xander Schauffele (USA), Patrick Reed (USA)
0840 Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari (Ita)