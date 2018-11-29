Tiger Woods describes his comeback year and declares 2018 a success

1:43 Tiger Woods looks back on 'one hell of a year' after the 14-time major champion enjoyed a successful comeback to competitive golf in 2018 Tiger Woods looks back on 'one hell of a year' after the 14-time major champion enjoyed a successful comeback to competitive golf in 2018

When Tiger Woods teed up at the Hero World Challenge towards the end of 2017, he was ranked 1,199th in the world. One year on, Woods is knocking on the door of the top 10 after an impressive comeback season.

Woods arrived at Albany in the Bahamas last year after completing his recovery from spinal fusion surgery, although he had little idea how his return to competitive golf would pan out.

Woods enjoyed a successful return from back surgery

His initial target was merely to make it through 72 holes of tournament golf without any pain in the back that had troubled him for the best part of three years, but he accomplished that aim with flying colours and even led the field in birdies made in the event hosted by Woods on behalf of his foundation.

Woods' return to full-field PGA Tour action was also encouraging as he finished tied for 23rd at the Farmers Insurance Open in California and, with his health and fitness holding up well, he decided to add a couple of extra starts to his schedule.

1:56 Jason Day and Rickie Fowler lead the tributes to Tiger Woods as they reflect on his successful comeback season and his impact on golf in 2018 Jason Day and Rickie Fowler lead the tributes to Tiger Woods as they reflect on his successful comeback season and his impact on golf in 2018

The 42-year-old climbed back into the world's top 150 with his runner-up finish to Paul Casey at the Valspar Championship, a performance that enhanced his belief that he could now push on and return to the winners' circle sooner, rather than later.

Woods then found himself leading The Open at Carnoustie midway through the final round before he would ultimately finish five shots adrift of Francesco Molinari, and he again found himself contending for a long-overdue 15th major title as he was narrowly beaten by Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship.

Woods claimed his first win for over five years at the Tour Championship

But Woods capped a remarkable resurgence with his first victory in five years amid emotional scenes in Atlanta as he held off the likes of Billy Horschel and Dustin Johnson to win the Tour Championship, a result that dominated the early build-up to the following week's Ryder Cup.

Watch the video above to see Tiger talking about his progress over the last 12 months ahead of the Hero World Challenge, with all four rounds live only on Sky Sports Golf.