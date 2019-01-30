Saudi International: Justin Rose features in star-studded line-up

Justin Rose headlines the Saudi International this week

Four of the world's top five players feature on the European Tour this week at the inaugural Saudi International, live on Sky Sports.

A star-studded field heads to Royal Greens Golf and Country Club for the $3.5m event, the first European Tour tournament to ever be held in Saudi Arabia.

The decision to host an event in Saudi Arabia has come under scrutiny due to the country's human rights violations, including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi embassy in Istanbul last year, but the controversy hasn't stopped the world's top three appearing in a European Tour event outside of the majors and WGCs for the first time since 2012.

The players gathered for a pre-tournament promotional photo on Tuesday

World No 1 Justin Rose makes his first European Tour appearance of 2019 after claiming his 10th PGA Tour title last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, while Bryson DeChambeau is involved after registering a record-breaking win at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Dustin Johnson and three-time major champion Brooks Koepka make the trip over to King Abdullah Economic City, while Masters winner Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia are among the other notable names in action.

Johnson and Koepka both featured at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship earlier this month

Ryder Cup winners Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Thorbjorn Olesen also tee it up in the third and final Desert Swing event, where 710 Race to Dubai points are available for the winner.

Sky Sports has live coverage throughout the week in Saudi Arabia, with five hours of live play across two sessions over each of the first two days and extended coverage for the final two rounds.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Live coverage gets underway from 8am on Thursday and Friday on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage from 9.30am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event throughout the weekend.

Watch the Saudi International throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf!