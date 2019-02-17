World Super 6: Ryan Fox takes first European Tour title

Ryan Fox wins his first European Tour title at Lake Karrinyup in Perth

New Zealand's Ryan Fox won his first European Tour title with victory in the ISPS Handa World Super 6 in Perth.

Fox defeated Spain's Adrian Otaegui 3&2 in the final at Lake Karrinyup after earlier narrow victories over Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond, Norway's Kristoffer Reitan and Ireland's Paul Dunne.

Dunne claimed third place after beating Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent on the first extra hole of the play-off for third/fourth place.

Fox, who lost a play-off to Russell Knox in the Irish Open last year, told Sky Sports: "I've been close a couple of times and it's certainly nice to get one over the line today in a place I hold pretty special. I've played a lot of golf here and always enjoyed myself.

"Adrian didn't quite play to his best this afternoon but I'm quite happy to take advantage of that.

"I played great this afternoon and felt probably under the most control in all the matches so it was nice to finish in style."

Dunne, who partnered Gavin Moynihan to victory in the GolfSixes event last year, added: "I'm good friends with Ryan so I'm happy for him. His first win has been coming for a long time.

"Obviously it's at my expense so it's a little bittersweet, but if I was to lose to anyone this week I'm happy it's Ryan."