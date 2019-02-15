Ryder Cup could return to The Belfry but several courses battling to host 2026 event

The Belfry is one of several European courses under consideration as a possible host for the 2026 Ryder Cup, Sky Sports News understands.

The Warwickshire course was the last English venue, back in 2002, to host the biennial competition between the best golfers in Europe and the United States.

Sam Torrance's team, inspired by some superb golf from Colin Montgomerie, secured a 15½-12½ victory to start off what would be a hat-trick of European successes in the event.

The Belfry has undergone significant refurbishment since then, with around £30m spent on upgrading the entire resort.

Ireland, Wales, Scotland and France have all hosted European editions of the Ryder Cup since, with the 2022 event scheduled for the Marco Simone Golf Club near Rome.

Adare Manor in Limerick has already made official its bid to host the 2026 event after being reopened last year following huge investment from owner JP McManus.

Ireland last hosted the event in 2006 at the K Club when a record-equalling nine-point European victory was inspired by Darren Clarke, playing only a matter of weeks after the death of his wife Heather.

Europe will defend their title at Whistling Straits next year after their 17½-10½ victory at Le Golf National in Paris last year.