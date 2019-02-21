Rory McIlroy to miss Irish Open to focus on Open at Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy is currently eighth in the world rankings

Rory McIlroy will maintain his European Tour membership this season, despite confirming he will miss the Irish Open to focus on preparing for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The Open is returning to McIlroy's native Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951 and the 29-year-old is looking to win his first major title since 2014.

Live World Golf Championships Live on

McIlroy has hosted the Irish Open since 2015 and won it at The K Club in 2016, but Paul McGinley will take over hosting duties at Lahinch this year.

0:28 Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy both holed out from the same bunker at the 16th on the final day of the Genesis Open at Riviera. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy both holed out from the same bunker at the 16th on the final day of the Genesis Open at Riviera.

McGinley was critical of McIlroy's suggestion that he might only play two regular European Tour events this season, a decision which would mean losing his membership and the right to be Ryder Cup captain in the future.

However, the Northern Irishman says he will play the minimum number of four events to maintain his membership. McIlroy needs to win the Masters in April to become only the sixth player to complete a career grand slam.