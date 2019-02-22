Tiger Woods almost holes stunning escape from fairway bunker in Mexico

1:17 Tiger Woods produced one of the shots of his career on day two in Mexico Tiger Woods produced one of the shots of his career on day two in Mexico

The Tiger Woods showreel contains a long list of memorable shots, and he added another to his collection with an amazing shot from a fairway bunker in Mexico.

Woods had made good progress up the leaderboard on day two at the WGC-Mexico Championship and was five under for the round, and the tournament, as he approached the ninth - his last - at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

But he pushed his tee shot into a bunker to the right of the fairway, and he had no direct route to the green as he was blocked out by the trees.

Woods' second from the sand almost spun into the cup for a two

The 43-year-old took time to consider his options and looked to have settled on playing a low "squirter" under the overhanging branches, but he then went back to the bag and reached for something with more loft.

The result was vintage Tiger Woods, and left commentators Ewen Murray and Rich Beem in awe.

Woods made perfect contact, cleared the trees and managed to move his ball a significant amount from left-to-right in the air, and his aggressive approach came within a whisker of finding the cup for the unlikeliest of eagle-twos.

His ball pitched on the front-left portion of the green, gripped and spun towards the hole, missing the target by a few inches before coming to rest less than 12 feet away.

Unfortunately for Woods, he mis-read the birdie putt and settled for a par and a round of 66 which left him six strokes adrift of Dustin Johnson heading into the weekend.

Watch the video above to see Woods thrill the fans in Mexico with his stunning second from the sand on day two.