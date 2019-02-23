WGC-Mexico: Abraham Ancer tests the players' Mexico knowledge

3:54 Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari and Henrik Stenson were among the players to have their Mexican knowledge put to the test at the WGC-Mexico Championship Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari and Henrik Stenson were among the players to have their Mexican knowledge put to the test at the WGC-Mexico Championship

The World Golf Championship calendar got underway this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship, but how much do the players know about the host country?

Nine of the world's top 10 featured at Chapultepec Golf Club, where world No 61 Abraham Ancer was the only home interest in a star-studded line-up.

With the Mexican star keen to find out how much the rest of the field know about his home nation, Ancer put the players to the test by asking a series of quick-fire questions about a range of Mexican-themed topics.

Ancer is the highest-ranked Mexican in the world rankings

Would the golfers be able to identify the football clubs that Mexican star Javier Hernandez has played for in his career so far? Which stars would find things confusing when working out what a habanero is?

Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari and Tyrrell Hatton were among the players to take on "Abraham's Answers", with some finding the quiz harder than others!

Live World Golf Championships Live on

Click on the video above to find out how the players got on!

Watch the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event.