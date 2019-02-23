WGC-Mexico: Abraham Ancer tests the players' Mexico knowledge
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 23/02/19 9:13pm
The World Golf Championship calendar got underway this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship, but how much do the players know about the host country?
Nine of the world's top 10 featured at Chapultepec Golf Club, where world No 61 Abraham Ancer was the only home interest in a star-studded line-up.
With the Mexican star keen to find out how much the rest of the field know about his home nation, Ancer put the players to the test by asking a series of quick-fire questions about a range of Mexican-themed topics.
Would the golfers be able to identify the football clubs that Mexican star Javier Hernandez has played for in his career so far? Which stars would find things confusing when working out what a habanero is?
Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari and Tyrrell Hatton were among the players to take on "Abraham's Answers", with some finding the quiz harder than others!
