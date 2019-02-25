Rory McIlroy takes positives from runner-up finish in Mexico

2:15 Rory McIlroy discusses his latest impressive performance on the PGA Tour Rory McIlroy discusses his latest impressive performance on the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy is confident that a return to the winner’s circle isn’t far away after posting a runner-up finish at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

McIlroy fired a final-round 67 to end the week on 16 under at Chapultepec Golf Club, five strokes back from eventual winner Dustin Johnson.

The Northern Irishman's impressive week was his fourth consecutive top-five finish on the PGA Tour, although six birdies in a seven-hole stretch on his back nine was still not to enough to put pressure on Johnson at the top of the leaderboard.

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

"It was good," McIlroy said. "Some weeks you play well and someone just plays better and that's what DJ did this week. When DJ has got a four-shot lead and goes out and shoots five under par, he's not going to lose.

"My game is right there, I'm really happy with everything. I've just got to stay patient, look at the positives and just keep persisting, putting myself in positions and sooner or later it'll go my way."

Johnson started the final round with a four-shot lead and bounce back from a slow start to card a five-under 66 on Sunday, securing him his sixth World Golf Championship title and his 20th PGA Tour victory.

"This is a big one for me and it gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the year," Johnson said. "I feel like the game is in good form right now.

Dustin Johnson was pleased with his performance on the greens after securing his 20th PGA Tour title.

"It's been a little bit since I've been in the lead with this kind of field and this calibre of players. I know Rory [McIlroy] is playing really well, he was not too far behind me, so I definitely felt some nerves there at the beginning of the day."