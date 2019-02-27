Chris Wood ready to return to European Tour action at Oman Open

Chris Wood returns to European Tour action this week

Chris Wood is relishing the chance to get his Race to Dubai season underway ahead of making his first appearance in over three months at the Oman Open.

Wood hasn't featured competitively since finishing last at November's DP World Tour Championship, with the Englishman delaying his start to the season due to the birth of his second child.

The Englishman's extended break has also given him extra time to recover from the neck injury that affected his 2018, with Wood excited to be able to return at the venue where he posted a runner-up finish last season.

Wood was a three-time runner-up on the European Tour in 2018

"It was always the plan to start the season here," Wood said. "I missed the first part of the Desert Swing so I've been doing a lot of practice at home, but Bristol isn't the same as the Middle East in January or February.

"There will be a bit of rust, but I've had a lot of good practice. I was in Dubai last week preparing, but you never know until you have a card in your hand.

"This is a little bit different to playing a Turkey Trot in winter at your home club with five layers on; it's about being competitive and testing yourself."

Wood will feature in the first two rounds at Al Mouj Golf alongside David Lipsky and defending champion Joost Luiten, who posted his third top-10 of the year at the WGC-Mexico Championship last week.

Luiten claimed a two-shot victory in 2018

"It was very special last year, and when you win you need to go back and defend," Luiten said. "I love this place and this golf course. It feels a bit tougher than last year, especially into the greens.

"I've been playing great this year. I was third in Abu Dhabi, sixth in Saudi Arabia and then 10th last week. Hopefully I can bring that form to this golf course and do well but it's golf, you never know what you're going to get when you start the week."

Watch the Oman Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.