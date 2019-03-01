Oman Open second round suspended due to sandstorms
Last Updated: 01/03/19 8:25am
The second round of the Oman Open has been suspended after sandstorms hit the course.
It was a blustery day in Muscat and Kurt Kitayama - who is among the leaders - played a shot onto the green at one point, only for the ball to be blown into a greenside bunker.
Latest leaderboard
Just before midday local time, the action was temporarily brought to a halt when sandstorms made it impossible to continue.
Kitayama had reached six-under-par and was level with Joachim Hansen at the top of the leaderboard.
Pre-tournament favourite Joost Luiten had a tough time in the tricky conditions and was four-over through 15 holes when the sandstorms arrived.
Watch the Oman Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports.