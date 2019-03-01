Oman Open second round suspended due to sandstorms

Joost Luiten plays his second shot on the 14th hole before play was suspended

The second round of the Oman Open has been suspended after sandstorms hit the course.

It was a blustery day in Muscat and Kurt Kitayama - who is among the leaders - played a shot onto the green at one point, only for the ball to be blown into a greenside bunker.

Just before midday local time, the action was temporarily brought to a halt when sandstorms made it impossible to continue.

Kitayama had reached six-under-par and was level with Joachim Hansen at the top of the leaderboard.

Sand is swept across the Al Mouj Golf Complex

Pre-tournament favourite Joost Luiten had a tough time in the tricky conditions and was four-over through 15 holes when the sandstorms arrived.

