USGA admits Justin Thomas 'did not' avoid rules discussions

Justin Thomas has been critical of penalties handed out to players in recent weeks

The USGA has accepted that Justin Thomas "did not avoid a discussion" over his concerns on the new Rules of Golf as it backtracked on its controversial claims at the weekend.

Thomas has been one of the more outspoken critics of some of the changes to the rules that were implemented on January 1, and the former PGA champion has hit out at the interpretation of the rules when assessing penalties - the latest being Adam Schenk falling foul of the caddie-alignment regulations at the Honda Classic.

After Schenk was hit with a two-stroke penalty when it was deemed his caddie had been standing behind him as he took his stance for a bunker shot in round two, Thomas took to social media to criticise the USGA for a lack of communication with professionals in helping them understand the rule changes.

Thomas hit out at the USGA for a lack of communication

Thomas tweeted: "I more so say things in hopes that the USGA starts communicating with the current players to better the game and the sport. The rules are rules, no getting past that. Just hoping going forward, communication is had and ALL GOLFERS benefit from any changes."

But the USGA's PR department took exception to the comments, and replied: "Justin, we need to talk. You've cancelled every meeting we've planned with you, but we are reaching out again.

"We were at the first 5 events, and tournaments last year, and your tour has had a seat at the table for 7 years. We'd love nothing more than to give you a seat. Call us."

After further and more direct conversations with @JustinThomas34, we realize he did not avoid a discussion with the USGA nor cancel any meetings. We value his and all players’ opinions and are committed to a productive dialogue as the golf world adjusts to the modernized rules. — USGA PR (@USGA_PR) March 5, 2019

Thomas responded by saying he was "really hurt" by the accusation, and added: "It was a little shocking. I've had communication with the USGA, and I've talked with a couple of people about how I feel about having conversations with them, about what myself and the players think.

"It was a little upsetting just because it was inaccurate. I haven't canceled anything, especially any meetings, but it is what it is, and all I want is the best for the game of golf and the best for the sport, and that's what we're going to continue to try to communicate with each other to get that."

The USGA initially claimed that Thomas had cancelled meetings with the governing body

However, the USGA PR account have now made it clear that their claims were incorrect, and tweeted an update to put the record straight.

The tweet read: "After further and more direct conversations with Justin Thomas, we realize he did not avoid a discussion with the USGA nor cancel any meetings. We value his and all players' opinions and are committed to a productive dialogue as the golf world adjusts to the modernized rules."