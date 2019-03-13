Players Championship challenge: Radar recreates Tiger Woods' famous 'better than most' putt

Wayne Riley’s latest trip into the archive of memorable moments at the Players Championship sees “Radar” attempt to replicate Tiger Woods’ “better than most” putt on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass.

Woods won golf's unofficial "fifth major" for the first time in his career in 2001, thanks in part to his memorable 60-foot birdie putt from the fringe at the back of the green.

The dramatic monster putt, which saw the ball break in several directions before it gathered pace until it found the right-edge of the cup.

The unlikely birdie sparked scenes of celebration from Woods and in the galleries, with it proving to be decisive as the American sealed a one-shot victory over Vijay Singh.

The putt remains historic for the commentary from NBC's Gary Koch, but how would Radar fare on one of golf's most distinctive settings?

