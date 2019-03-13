QUIZ: How much do you know about The Players Championship?
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 12/03/19 9:15pm
With the countdown underway ahead The Players Championship at Sawgrass, it's time to test your knowledge of golf's 'fifth major'.
The world's best players have converged in Orlando, Florida to battle it out at the famous layout and Sky Sports The Players channel will bring you all the build-up and live coverage of the four days of the action.
With the tournament moving back to March for the first time since 2006, much of the talk this week has been about how the cooler conditions will affect the course.
But can you tell us the only three-time winner of the tournament, or who was the sole British winner?
How about which player set the record for the lowest winning total in the tournament's history?
Live From The Players 13/03/2019
March 13, 2019, 1:00pm
Live on
Take our quiz to test your Players Championship knowledge...