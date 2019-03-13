QUIZ: How much do you know about The Players Championship?

Tiger Woods is back in action at the Players Championship

With the countdown underway ahead The Players Championship at Sawgrass, it's time to test your knowledge of golf's 'fifth major'.

The world's best players have converged in Orlando, Florida to battle it out at the famous layout and Sky Sports The Players channel will bring you all the build-up and live coverage of the four days of the action.

With the tournament moving back to March for the first time since 2006, much of the talk this week has been about how the cooler conditions will affect the course.

Webb Simpson returns as defending champion

But can you tell us the only three-time winner of the tournament, or who was the sole British winner?

How about which player set the record for the lowest winning total in the tournament's history?

Live From The Players 13/03/2019 Live on

Take our quiz to test your Players Championship knowledge...