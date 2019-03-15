The Players: Tiger and Rory among stars to drop bizarre phrases into interviews

2:02 Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose were among the stars who dropped some bizarre phrases into their pre-tournament interviews at Sawgrass in this hilarious Tonight Show feature. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose were among the stars who dropped some bizarre phrases into their pre-tournament interviews at Sawgrass in this hilarious Tonight Show feature.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were among the stars to drop some unusual phrases into their pre-tournament interviews in a hilarious sketch arranged by The Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon.

The NBC chat show presenter asked a number of players at TPC Sawgrass to "drop it in" ahead of The Players Championship, and they duly obliged in their press conferences and various other interviews earlier this week.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Who knew that Justin Rose's "take care teddy bear" message to caddie Mark Fulcher was pre-arranged, and how could Jason Day possibly give the 1992 Grammy Awards a mention?

Tommy Fleetwood gives a strange reference to catfish, McIlroy was enjoying the breadsticks, and Woods was perfectly deadpan as he managed to slip in a Tony Danza phrase when giving his thoughts on the 17th hole!

Click the video above to watch the hilarious "Drop It In" feature produced by NBC's The Tonight Show. Live coverage from TPC Sawgrass continues through to Sunday's conclusion on Sky Sports The Players.