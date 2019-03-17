Kenya Open: Guido Migliozzi wins first European Tour title by one shot

Guido Migliozzi won his first European Tour title in Kenya

Guido Migliozzi landed his maiden European Tour title as he clinched a one-shot victory at the Migical Kenya Open in Nairobi.

Migliozzi, playing in only his 14th Tour event having come through Qualifying School last year, produced a composed performance down the stretch to hold off Adri Arnaus and South African pair Louis de Jager and Justin Harding.

The Italian recovered from an edgy start to the final day to fire a two-under 69 for a winning score of 16 under, making pars on each of the last six holes and clipping the flagstick with his nerveless approach to the last which set up a comfortable two-putt for the win.

The 22-year-old, a three-time winner on the Alps Tour, spent the first half of his round jostling for the lead with playing-partner Arnaus, and the pair were tied at the top with De Jager until the tournament swung in Migliozzi's favour at the long 12th.

Arnaus got out of position and failed to save par, and Migliozzi managed to down in two from the fringe for what proved to be the pivotal birdie.

With De Jager unable to add to his birdie tally after the 11th, Arnaus did pull back within one with a birdie at 15, but he had to settle for pars over the closing three holes as Migliozzi held on.

"I like this moment," said Migliozzi, a member of the Modest Golf stable backed by singer Niall Horan. "I like the pressure, it's like a drug. I love pressure, I love playing with a lot of people looking at me and a lot of cameras.

"There was a lot of pressure on the course. After the birdie at the 12th I was leading but it was tough. I just kept patient towards the end, that was it.

"I enjoyed the last two days very much. The pressure was a lot and I'm happy about how I'm playing under pressure, also with my putting game that I worked a lot on."

Harding, winner of last week's Qatar Masters, eagled the 12th and birdied 15 and 17 to return a 66 and earn a share of second with Arnaus and De Jager, with Gaganjeet Bhullar alone in fourth on 14 under after a 69 which featured seven birdies but also two double-bogeys.

Scotland's Liam Johnston was the leading British player on 10 under, while winning Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn enjoyed an excellent week and closed with a 66 to finish eight off the pace and a creditable tie for 12th.