WGC Match Play: Schedule, fixtures for knockout rounds in Texas
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 30/03/19 12:31am
Eight European players have advanced to the knockout stages at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, where Rory McIlroy’s showdown with Tiger Woods is the highlight.
Rory to play Tiger at the WGC
Tiger Woods will play Rory McIlroy in the last-16 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
McIlroy gets the opportunity to take on the 14-time major champion for the first time in competitive match play, with the winner set to face either Henrik Stenson or Lucas Bjerregaard in the quarter-finals.
Another standout fixture sees last week's Valspar Championship winner Paul Casey take on Ryder Cup teammate Francesco Molinari, one of only four players to win all three of his round-robin group matches.
Last year's runner-up Kevin Kisner or China's Haotong Li awaits the winner of the all-European clash, while Sergio Garcia takes on Branden Grace and Tyrrell Hatton faces Matt Kuchar.
Presidents Cup colleagues Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman go head to head on Saturday, with the other last-16 tie seeing world No 2 Justin Rose play Kevin Na.
Last-16 (all times GMT; seeding in brackets)
1235 Marc Leishman (17) v Louis Oosthuizen (19)
1246 Kevin Kisner (48) v Haotong Li (36)
1257 Paul Casey (10) v Francesco Molinari (7)
1308 Justin Rose (2) v Kevin Na (57)
Live PGA Tour Golf
March 30, 2019, 2:00pm
Live on
1319 Lucas Bjerregaard (50) v Henrik Stenson (37)
1330 Tiger Woods (13) v Rory McIlroy (4)
1341 Tyrrell Hatton (35) v Matt Kuchar (23)
1352 Branden Grace (40) v Sergio Garcia (26)
Quarter-finals
Grace/Garcia v Hatton/Kuchar
Bjerregaard/Stenson v Woods/McIlroy
Kisner/Li v Casey/Molinari
Leishman/Oosthuizen v Rose/Na
Semi-finals
TBC
Final
TBC
Watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports! Live coverage continues on Saturday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.