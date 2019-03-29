WGC Match Play: Schedule, fixtures for knockout rounds in Texas

Paul Casey is among the players in action on Saturday

Eight European players have advanced to the knockout stages at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, where Rory McIlroy’s showdown with Tiger Woods is the highlight.

McIlroy gets the opportunity to take on the 14-time major champion for the first time in competitive match play, with the winner set to face either Henrik Stenson or Lucas Bjerregaard in the quarter-finals.

Another standout fixture sees last week's Valspar Championship winner Paul Casey take on Ryder Cup teammate Francesco Molinari, one of only four players to win all three of his round-robin group matches.

Molinari topped Group 7 after winning all three of his matches

Last year's runner-up Kevin Kisner or China's Haotong Li awaits the winner of the all-European clash, while Sergio Garcia takes on Branden Grace and Tyrrell Hatton faces Matt Kuchar.

Presidents Cup colleagues Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman go head to head on Saturday, with the other last-16 tie seeing world No 2 Justin Rose play Kevin Na.

Last-16 (all times GMT; seeding in brackets)

1235 Marc Leishman (17) v Louis Oosthuizen (19)

1246 Kevin Kisner (48) v Haotong Li (36)

1257 Paul Casey (10) v Francesco Molinari (7)

1308 Justin Rose (2) v Kevin Na (57)

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

1319 Lucas Bjerregaard (50) v Henrik Stenson (37)

1330 Tiger Woods (13) v Rory McIlroy (4)

1341 Tyrrell Hatton (35) v Matt Kuchar (23)

Hatton beat Westwood 3&1 on Friday

1352 Branden Grace (40) v Sergio Garcia (26)

Quarter-finals

Grace/Garcia v Hatton/Kuchar

Garcia qualified despite losing to Patrick Reed in his final group match

Bjerregaard/Stenson v Woods/McIlroy

Kisner/Li v Casey/Molinari

Leishman/Oosthuizen v Rose/Na

Semi-finals

TBC

Final

TBC

