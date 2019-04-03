Valero Texas Open: Rickie Fowler headlines last event before Masters
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 03/04/19 1:29pm
Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar are among the headline names in action at the Valero Texas Open, where the final place for The Masters is also up for grabs.
Last chance for the Masters
A look at the players needing victory in Texas to qualify for the Masters.
Ten of the world's top 50 feature at TPC San Antonio, where all-but 17 of the field are still yet to secure their invite for the opening men's major of the year.
Fowler is the highest-ranked player in the field after his Phoenix Open victory earlier in the year, while Kuchar arrives as FedExCup leader after following two early-season wins with a runner-up finish at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last week.
Sky Sports more than 30 hours of live golf across the four tournament days, with Featured Groups available on Thursday and Friday from 1.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.
World No 8 Fowler headlines Thursday's marquee coverage alongside Jimmy Walker and defending champion Andrew Landry, while Kuchar goes out with Jim Furyk - the highest-ranked player currently not in the Masters - and Tony Finau.
Jordan Spieth kicks off Friday's action in a threeball with Jhonattan Vegas and Billy Horschel, while the other Featured Group will be decided a vote on the PGA Tour's Twitter account.
Thursday
1350 Rickie Fowler, Andrew Landry, Jimmy Walker
April 4, 2019, 1:30pm
1400 Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Tony Finau
Friday
1350 Jordan Spieth, Jhonattan Vegas, Billy Horschel
Other group TBC
Watch the Valero Texas Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 1.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.
April 4, 2019, 9:00pm
