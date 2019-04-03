Valero Texas Open: Rickie Fowler headlines last event before Masters

Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler feature in the Valero Texas Open

Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar are among the headline names in action at the Valero Texas Open, where the final place for The Masters is also up for grabs.

Ten of the world's top 50 feature at TPC San Antonio, where all-but 17 of the field are still yet to secure their invite for the opening men's major of the year.

Fowler is the highest-ranked player in the field after his Phoenix Open victory earlier in the year, while Kuchar arrives as FedExCup leader after following two early-season wins with a runner-up finish at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last week.

Fowler will be chasing a maiden major title at Augusta next week

Featured Groups available on Thursday and Friday from 1.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.

World No 8 Fowler headlines Thursday's marquee coverage alongside Jimmy Walker and defending champion Andrew Landry, while Kuchar goes out with Jim Furyk - the highest-ranked player currently not in the Masters - and Tony Finau.

Jordan Spieth kicks off Friday's action in a threeball with Jhonattan Vegas and Billy Horschel, while the other Featured Group will be decided a vote on the PGA Tour's Twitter account.

Thursday

1350 Rickie Fowler, Andrew Landry, Jimmy Walker

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

1400 Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Tony Finau

Friday

1350 Jordan Spieth, Jhonattan Vegas, Billy Horschel

Spieth is without a win since The Open in 2017

Other group TBC

Watch the Valero Texas Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 1.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.