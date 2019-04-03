Sky Sports Golf podcast: Seve stories, WGC revamp, Texas preview

Talking points from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, a women’s golf preview, and a number of Seve Ballesteros stories feature in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Tim Barter joins Josh Antmann live from TPC San Antonio to discuss another eventful week in the golfing world ahead of the Valero Texas Open, live on Sky Spots.

The pair reflect on Tiger Woods' last-16 showdown with Rory McIlroy, and give their take on 'concession-gate' overshadowing Matt Kuchar's win over Sergio Garcia, as well as talking about whether the event needs a revamp after another low-key final.

Woods defeated McIlroy 2&1 on Saturday morning in Texas

As well as reviewing comeback wins for Stephen Gallacher and Graeme McDowell in recent days, the duo look ahead to the opening women's major of the year, and the inaugural tri-sanctioned event in Jordan.

Tim shares a number of untold tales from his time in golf, gives his predictions for this week's tournaments, and attempts to tackle another tricky edition of Ponder the Pro.

