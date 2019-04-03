Husband and wife to compete against each other at Jordan Mixed Open

Kylie and Scott Henry will both feature in Jordan

A husband and wife will compete against one another in a professional golf tournament of the first time this week at the inaugural Jordan Mixed Open.

Kylie Henry and Scott Henry are both set to feature in the event at Ayla Golf Club, which is tri-sanctioned by the European Challenge Tour, Staysure Tour and Ladies European Tour.

Forty professionals and one amateur from each tour are in the event and are all competing for the same first prize, with the course set up at 7,100 yards for the Challenge Tour professionals, 6,601 yards for the over-50 players and 6,139 yards for the female competitors.

"This is a huge week for women's golf," Kylie said. "I think all the exposure that women's golf can get is going to help, and if more girls and more women take the game up it's a win-win situation."

The Henrys are one of two couples playing in Jordan

Norway's Marianne Skarpnord and her fiance Richard Green are another couple in the 54-hole event, while Trish Johnson and Beth Allen are among the other notable women in action.

"It's great to have such big prize money for the girls and for the Challenge Tour guys as well," Scott said. "It definitely adds to the excitement. There's not much better than winning a nice chunky cheque and a trophy at the end of the week."