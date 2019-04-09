The Masters: Dustin Johnson hoping to find putting touch at Augusta

Dustin Johnson arrives at Augusta as world No 2

Dustin Johnson does not feel he needs to change too much to make the final leap and claim his first Green Jacket.

The world No 2 has finished inside the top 10 on his last three trips to Augusta and arrives at the Masters this week on the back of six top-10 finishes in the last two months on the PGA Tour, including victory at the WGC in Mexico.

The 34-year-old believes his game is ready to win the first major championship of the year if he can find his putting touch.

Johnson wants to find consistency on the greens this week

"This week is no different than any week for me, but I'm going to have to do everything well if I want to have a chance to win on Sunday," he said.

"I feel like the game is in very good form right now. You know, for me, it's all going to be up to my putting. If I can putt well this week, these greens ‑ I like these greens, they have got a lot of slope in them.

"I like to see the ball breaking; it's something I really like out here. I'm comfortable on the greens, and I think if I can roll it well, I'll be right there come Sunday."

Johnson has six top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour in the last two months

However, Johnson has been around long enough to know not to take anything for granted.

"It's a very difficult game to stay consistent at. I mean, I work my butt off to try to stay consistent, you know, in the gym, on the course. It's tough.

"One day you can go out and hit every shot how you want to and the next day you come on the range and you've got no idea what's going on.

"I can't explain it. But that's one reason why I love this game is it's very difficult and you'll never master it."