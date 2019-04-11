The Masters: Tony Finau avoids repeat of dislocated ankle during Par 3 contest

Tony Finau made absolutely sure there was no repeat of last year’s dislocated ankle as he wore a fake protective boot in the Par 3 contest.

The American suffered the unfortunate injury during last year's traditional contest on the eve of the tournament while running down the seventh fairway backwards in celebration of a hole-in-one before he popped his ankle back in place.

Finau came prepared ahead of his second visit to Augusta National and showed good humour to wear a boot provided by sponsors for his tee shot and avoided any jubilant reaction after finding the green.

Despite suffering the injury last year Finau defied fears to take to the first tee for the first round and went on to finish in a tie for 10th on his debut.

Watch the video above to see Finau take his precautionary measure and also relive last year's mishap…

