The Masters: Paul McGinley grades Rory McIlroy's game

Rory McIlroy arrives at the Masters in career form after a scintillating start to 2019 that saw him register six consecutive top-six finishes on the PGA Tour, including a memorable win in The Players' Championship last month.

And ahead of his bid to become just the sixth player in history to complete a career Grand Slam, Paul McGinley has broken McIlroy's game down into six categories and given his grades.

Below is a taster of what McGinley had to say on Rory's game, but click on the video above to see his full analysis of the world No 3.

Driving: "At the moment he is nearly three times better than anybody else in strokes gained driving in terms of distance and accuracy off the tee. He takes these golf courses apart off the tee, that's his biggest strength and in the wet conditions and the thunderstorms we've had over the last two days, I think it's going to really play to his strengths."

Iron play: "His long iron play has always been exemplary but there's been a huge improvement and that's why he gets a B, which is a high grade when you put it together with the great driving."

Wedge play: "A lot of criticism of his wedge play over the year, but this is a part of his game he has really improved. It's obviously something he's put a lot of effort in. When you drive it as long as McIlroy, you're going to see a lot of these nine irons wedges, lob wedges."

Short game: "This is a part of the game that goes under the radar with McIlroy. He's a wonderful chipper and bunker player. This is a part of game that has always been under-rated."

Putting: "The putting has certainly improved. Particularly in the 15-20 feet range. There is work to be done though."

Mental game: "I think there's still question marks over that. Here's a guy who has been dominating, playing the best golf of his career and he's only won one time. I know he's had top 10s, but there are question marks, particularly with the pressure and expectation. Everywhere you go, everyone is talking about McIlroy. Trying to complete the Grand Slam is a very difficult place to be. There's a reason only five guys have done it."

