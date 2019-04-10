The Masters: Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Paul Casey's chances of winning green jacket analysed

Tiger Woods last won the green jacket in 2005

Ewen Murray backs Tiger Woods to impress at the Masters and looks at some of the other contenders, including Justin Rose and Paul Casey, for victory at Augusta.

For me, this is the most open Masters there has been for quite some time, possibly ever. There's an awful lot of good players here this week and so many who you can make a case for winning.

We used to look at the Masters and think there's only five or six with a realistic chance, but now there's probably 40 possible winners from the 87-man field.

Justin Rose will tee up on Thursday as the world No 1

If a Charley Hoffman or Marc Leishman won, would you be surprised? Probably not. I would like Jordan Speith to have a good week as he's a credit to the game and of course I'd like to see the Europeans do well.

Justin Rose has finished second here twice and hasn't really done anything wrong around here, while I think this is Paul Casey's last chance for victory. He'll have a lot of good finishes in the years to come, but I think this is his week if it's going to happen.

When Tiger Woods was dominating, it was all about who could beat Woods. Now, the question is more about who can bring their A-game for four days.

Speaking of Tiger, I think the first five or six holes of his week are going to shape how his Masters goes and whether he is going to contend or not. He is very capable of winning because he is driving the ball so much better than he ever did.

People talk about his putting but you don't do what he has done by struggling on the greens. He knows these greens and has been training at home on greens that are 14 on the Stimpmeter, so the preparation - as you know with Woods - has been 100 per cent.

He has a history of starting badly and you can go back to his first win here where he was out in 40 - and lucky to be so - yet won by 12 shots.

He gets nervous like everyone and his opening tee shot - in comparison to the average player - is very poor, so I think if he gets through that early stretch in level-par then he'll be there or thereabouts come Sunday.

I covered my first Masters 28 years ago and I think the coverage has evolved with technology so you now see a lot more of the topography of Augusta.

In years gone by the cameras were high up and all looking down at the players, which flattens everything out, but with lower camera towers and handheld cameras you can see so much more now.

It shows the course for more than what it is rather than just the beautiful venue.

The Masters also leaves you wanting more and not making you feel exhausted after a long day.

Having said that, we've now got Featured Groups and Amen Corner, so there is a lot of coverage, but for me they've kept the main coverage at just the right level.

