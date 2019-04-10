The Masters preview podcast: David Howell looks ahead to Augusta

Five-time European Tour winner David Howell and Jamie Weir are the guests looking ahead to the Masters in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The pair join Josh Antmann in the studio to preview the opening men's major of the year and discuss who they expect to impress at Augusta.

Howell, who has made three Masters appearances, describes some of the challenges facing the players out on the course this week, while the panel give their verdict on whether Rory McIlroy can finally complete the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy has posted a top-10 finish in his last five Masters appearances

The trio dissect the chances of a number of the world's top players this week, including Justin Rose and Tiger Woods, plus share their views on what makes the event so special.

There's also a quick look back at last week's Valero Texas Open, where Corey Conners booked a last-minute invite to the Masters, as well as another tricky edition of Ponder the Pro.

