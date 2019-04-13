The Masters: Drastic changes to final-day schedule due to bad weather threat

Tee times have been brought forward for the final round

The Masters committee have been forced to make significant adjustments to Sunday's final-round tee times due to the threat of bad weather.

The first group will now head to the first tee at 7:30am local time (12.30pm BST), around an hour and a half earlier than is traditional, and the players will go out in threeballs and using a two-tee start.

Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley, announced the decision had been taken mainly for safety reasons, but it is also designed to have a champion crowned on Sunday as the weather forecast indicates that thunderstorms will roll in at approximately 4.00pm.

A statement issued by the Masters committee read: "Given the possibility of severe weather Sunday afternoon, groupings and tee times for the final round will be adjusted.

"Players will be grouped in threesomes with tee times scheduled to begin at 7.30am off the first and 10th tees. The leaders will tee off at 9:20am."

Mr Ridley said: "The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount. We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday.

"This decision should benefit everyone - the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world. Given the competitiveness and drama of this year's tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow."

Final round coverage will now begin at 1pm (BST) on Sky Sports Golf, with full live coverage starting at 2pm.