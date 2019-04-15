Tiger Woods wins The Masters: Jack Nicklaus, Donald Trump and more react

Tiger Woods celebrates after sinking his putt to win The Masters 2019

Stars from the worlds of golf, sport and beyond have paid tribute to Tiger Woods following his astonishing Masters win at Augusta.

Barely 18 months after dropping outside the top 1,000 of the World Golf Rankings, Woods completed his comeback from serious back injuries to claim his fifth Masters title, his first in 14 years, and his first major since the 2008 US Open.

The victory at Augusta moved him onto 15 major titles, three short of Jack Nicklaus, and the golf legend led the praise on Sunday evening.

Nicklaus said: "This is a man who is possessed. He's possessed to win a golf tournament. He's absolutely under total control and he's going to get it done. And he did.

Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"I felt for a long time he was going to win again. And, you know, the next two majors are at Bethpage, where he's won and Pebble Beach, where he's won. So, you know, he's got me shaking in my boots, guys."

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

1:09 Jack Nicklaus pays tribute to Tiger Woods after watching him celebrate his fifth Masters victory at Augusta National, taking his tally of majors to 15 - just three short of Jack! Jack Nicklaus pays tribute to Tiger Woods after watching him celebrate his fifth Masters victory at Augusta National, taking his tally of majors to 15 - just three short of Jack!

Woods' long-time American rival Phil Mickelson also posted praise on his Twitter account, describing it as "a great moment for the game of golf."

What a great moment for the game of golf. I’m so impressed by @TigerWoods' incredible performance, and I'm so happy for him to capture another Green Jacket. Truly a special day that will go down in history. Congratulations, Tiger! #rematch 😎 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 14, 2019

Rory McIlroy, who was the pre-tournament favourite to win The Masters, described his joy at seeing Woods celebrate with his family.

Very few people really know what @TigerWoods has been thru to get back to this point. So cool seeing him with Tida, Sam, Charlie, Erica and the rest of the team behind 18 green. Couldn’t be happier for him! What a great day for golf! #TheMasters — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 14, 2019

Woods' former coach Butch Harmon, who guided him to three wins at The Masters, was working as a pundit for Sky Sports and said this week's win was the best of his career, saying: "I think it's the greatest win Tiger has ever had in any championship - and he's had a lot of them!"

Francesco Molinari had led the tournament going into the final day, but despite his disappointment after finishing two shots behind his final-day playing partner he said: "He obviously knows how to win this tournament. To come back from where he was a few years ago is brilliant to see for golf in general. For all of us out on Tour it's nice to have him back."

2:27 Francesco Molinari gives an honest assessment of his performance, and speaks about Tigers' 2019 Masters win Francesco Molinari gives an honest assessment of his performance, and speaks about Tigers' 2019 Masters win

The plaudits also poured in from the wider sporting world, led by tennis legend Serena Williams, who described her emotions watching the "inspirational" final round.

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

NBA star Stephen Curry described the occasion as "the greatest comeback in sport" while NFL legend Tom Brady compared his six Super Bowl wins to Woods' 15 major victories.

Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2019

Congrats Tiger! What a performance.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

Former England captain Wayne Rooney was at Augusta to witness Woods' historic triumph and was one of many British sports stars to hail the achievement.

Unbelievable day at @TheMasters. Honour to watch @TigerWoods back to his best ⛳️🏆 pic.twitter.com/49ir6ICP0H — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) April 14, 2019

I’ve just watched one of the biggest inspirational performances......golf is back !!

Who said he wouldn’t win another major...no 15 and more to come...I take my hat off to you !! AWESOME — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) April 14, 2019

He’s done it. He’s only gone and won it. There’s something in my eye. To use a phrase once used before about @TigerWoods “Oh my goodness...Wow....In your life have you seen anything like that?” 👏👏👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 14, 2019

US President Donald Trump tweeted about his "friend" Woods during the back nine on Sunday and after victory was sealed, he wrote: "Congratulations to Tiger Woods, a truly great champion."

Love people who are great under pressure. What a fantastic life comeback for a really great guy! https://t.co/41MtJtYEjq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Trump's predecessor Barack Obama was also quick to post on social media, writing of Woods' "excellence, grit, and determination".

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019

And after completing his media duties, the Masters champion himself took to social media to thank his supporters and tell them: "This jacket sure is comfortable."