Justin Rose parting with long-time caddie Mark 'Fooch' Fulcher
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 29/05/19 11:16am
Justin Rose has been forced to call time on his 11-year partnership with long-time caddie Mark “Fooch” Fulcher, although remains hopeful of the pair working together again in the future.
Fulcher missed the early part of the season after having surgery in mid-January to repair the mitral valve in his heart, before returning to Rose's bag for the Masters last month.
The world No 3 has had his regular caddie back for his last four starts, including a third-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, but Fulcher now requires an indefinite break from the sport to continue his recovery.
In a statement released on Twitter, Rose said: "After an amazing 11 years with [Fulcher], our successful run together has finished for now, as [Fulcher] is required to take an indefinite leave of absence from caddying to focus on his health and well-being.
"He has been medically advised that a further period of recuperation is required. I wish him all the best as he works on getting back 100% fit and healthy.
"I also have no doubts that we will stride up a 72nd hole late on a Sunday afternoon together in the future."
Highlights of Rose and Fulcher's time together include winning the 2013 US Open, claiming a gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics and topping the FedExCup standings last year, as well reaching top of the world rankings.
Henrik Stenson's former caddie Gareth Lord, who has filled in for Fulcher during his absence, is on Rose's bag at the Memorial.