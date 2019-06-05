Canadian Open: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka feature

Rory McIlroy features at the Canadian Open for the first time

Rory McIlroy makes his tournament debut as part of a star-studded line-up at the RBC Canadian Open this week, live on Sky Sports.

McIlroy is one of four players in the world's top six to feature at Hamilton Golf Club, where the Northern Irishman will be looking to bounce back from last week's missed cut at the Memorial Tournament and return to form ahead of the US Open.

World No 1 Dustin Johnson returns to defend his title after last year's three-shot victory, while Brooks Koepka tees it up for the first time since winning the PGA Championship last month.

Can Johnson defend his title this week?

Sky Sports has more than 30 hours of action across the four days, with Featured Groups coverage live from midday for the first two rounds on Sky Sports Golf. Full coverage begins from 8pm for the first two days, before beginning at the earlier time of 6pm over the weekend.

McIlroy is part of Thursday's marquee coverage, playing alongside Webb Simpson and FedExCup leader Matt Kuchar, while Johnson begins his defence alongside two-time Canadian champion Jim Furyk and home favourite Corey Conners.

Friday's action is headlined by Koepka and Justin Thomas, with Brandt Snedeker completing that threeball, while the final featured group will be decided by a vote on the PGA Tour Twitter account.

Featured Groups (timings in BST)

Thursday

1240 Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson

1250 Corey Conners, Jim Furyk, Dustin Johnson

Friday

1250 Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Brandt Snedeker

Koepka will be looking to win a third consecutive US Open title next week at Pebble Beach

Other Featured Group TBC

